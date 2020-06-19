Breaking News: Abiodun Suspends Reopening Of Churches, Mosques In Ogun Over COVID-19

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Friday, suspended the planned reopening of the religious centres in the state, The PUNCH reports.

The governor said he changed his plan as earlier promised following the increase in the cases of coronavirus in the state.

Abiodun had earlier fixed June 19 for the planned reopening of the worship centres in the state and had set up a tripartite committee to work out the modalities for the reopening.

He said, “consequently, we are confronted with two choices – yield to the demand of those who want the restrictions to be further relaxed or even completely removed, even if this is at variance with the dictates of incontrovertible data analysis and scientific opinion; or tow the path that preserves public health and safety, even if not so popular.

“As a responsible administration, we choose life and the wellbeing of our citizens and are therefore constrained to take the painful but necessary decision to maintain the current regime of eased lockdown in the meantime.

“We are consequently suspending our initially slated reopening of places of worship.”