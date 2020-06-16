BREAKING: JAMB Announces 2020 Cut-off Marks For Universities, Polytechnics And Colleges

The 2020 Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria has approved 160 as the minimum cut-off mark for admission into universities. Polytechnics cut-off mark was put at 120 and above while that of the Colleges of Education stands at 100 and above.

Speaking at the meeting, Adamu Adamu, Minister of Education, directed JAMB and tertiary institutions to proceed with the conduct of 2020/2021 admissions. Admission processes are expected to commence in August based on the guidelines released by JAMB.

The Education Minister who was represented by the Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, urged JAMB and tertiary institutions to consider candidates with previous years’ Senior School Certificate Examination and other qualifying results, to proceed with the admission process. He said the government will make an arrangement that will accommodate applicants who will be taking the examination when the opportunity to do so is worked out.

Concerning last year’s admission exercise, it was also disclosed that out of the total number of candidates registered for last year’s UTME, only 1,157,977 candidates had the required five credits with English and Mathematics. 612, 557 candidates were offered admission while about 510,957 admission spaces were unused by tertiary institutions in 2019.