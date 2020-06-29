BREAKING: Governor Obaseki Wins Certificate Forgery Case

A Federal High Court in Abuja has struck out a suit filed against the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki accusing him of certificate forgery.

The plaintiffs, in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/553/2020 had accused Obaseki of forging his Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) certificate in Classical Studies from the University of Ibadan.

Listed as plaintiffs in the suit are Edobor Williams, Ugbesia Abudu Godwin and Amedu Dauda Anakhu.

The plaintiffs contended that the alleged certificate forgery contravenes section 182(1)(i) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

They prayed the court to among others, hold that Obaseki is “not qualified to run or seek election to the office of the governor of Edo State” in the forthcoming 2020 governorship election.

At the mention of the case on Monday, neither the plaintiffs nor their lawyers were in court. The defendant too was not represented.

In view of the development, Justice Anwuli Chiekere proceeded to strike out the suit.