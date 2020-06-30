BREAKING: Gov Rotimi Akeredolu Tests Positive For COVID-19

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state today said he has tested positive to COVID-19 pandemic.

Akeredolu on his verified twitter handle, said he got confirmation of a positive result for COVID- 19 Tuesday morning.

According to him “Earlier today, I got confirmation of a positive result for Covid-19.

“I am asymptomatic and not displaying any symptoms.

” I am currently self-isolating and supervised home management will be administered by the wonderful team at our Infectious Disease Hospital.

“I ask that we all stay safe and be well.” – Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu.

A fresh 32 cases were recorded yesterday just as the spike in the disease had become worrisome across the state.

