BREAKING: Gov Rotimi Akeredolu Tests Positive For COVID-19

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state today said he has tested positive to COVID-19 pandemic.
Akeredolu on his verified twitter handle, said he got confirmation of a positive result for COVID- 19 Tuesday morning.
According to him “Earlier today, I got confirmation of a positive result for Covid-19.
“I am asymptomatic and not displaying any symptoms.
” I am currently self-isolating and supervised home management will be administered by the wonderful team at our Infectious Disease Hospital.
“I ask that we all stay safe and be well.” – Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu.
A fresh 32 cases were recorded yesterday just as the spike in the disease had become worrisome across the state.
Today I tested positive for #COVID19. All is well. I'm asymptomatic and have been self isolating. Work continues. Your continued prayers over my well being are most appreciated. pic.twitter.com/P5UH0SmBiw
— Arakunrin Akeredolu (@RotimiAkeredolu) June 30, 2020