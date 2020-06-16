BREAKING: FG To Reopen Universities, Gives Six Conditions

The Federal Government has listed six conditions to be met by each school and university before they can be allowed to reopen amid coronavirus pandemic, according to a report by TheNation.

It said the six conditions are to protect pupils and students against Coronavirus.

It also asked all heads of schools to start putting measures in place to meet the terms.

The FG is demanding decontamination of all schools and new class sizes which will accommodate social and physical distancing.

The Minister of State for Education, Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba announced the conditions in Abuja at the 2020 Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board(JAMB).

Nwajiuba said: “While we Iook forward to easing the Iockdown which win ultimately lead to re-opening of our campuses, I urge all the Heads of Institutions not to wait till the announcement on reopening before putting in place all necessary measures in compliance with the protocols and advisories of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“All Institutions must have (1) Hand-washing facilities, (2) Body temperature checks (3) Body disinfectants at all entering points to their major facilities including the gates, hosteis, classes, offices, etc. (4) The whole premises of each institution must be decontaminated and (5) All efforts must be geared toward maintenance of the highest level of hygiene (6) Ensure Social] Physical Distancing in class sizes and meeting spaces.

“Let me seize this opportunity to commend institutions that responded promptly with different innovations, including the manufacturing of some of the facilities that are required to attend to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“I am elated with the efforts that led to the production of Ventilator, Body Disinfectant, Hand Washing and Liquid Dispensers, Body Temperature Gauges, and many more. These are manifestations of the abundance of talents in the country and the result of research.”

The Minister pleaded with parents to bear the continued closure of schools with the government.

He added: “As a member of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, let me assure all compatriots that the Government is very much concerned about the long Iockdown of the nation’s education institutions in particular and the economy in general.

”The Federal Government is doing everything possible to ensure that both lives and livelihood are given the top most priority that they deserve.

“We are aware that we must be alive to make a living while at the same time we are conscious that we must have a livelihood to stay a life.

“The Presidential Task Force is working assiduously with facts and figures that mirror the reality of our current situation and circumstance. We are making use of them to respond to the challenges in such a way that we can limit and manage the negative effects of the Pandemic. ”

In his opening address, the Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede said:” Out of 1,159,977 candidates who sat for UTME in 2019, about 612,557 were admitted.

He said about 510,957 admission spaces were unused.