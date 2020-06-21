Bobrisky Reveals How Much Ibidun Ajayi-Ighodalo’s Death Affected Him

Bobrisky has reacted to the sudden death of former beauty queen, Ibidun Ajayi-Ighodalo.

Bobrisky said he came across her photo on his timeline and this made him to burst out tears.

The crossdresser said he regretted not knowing Ibidun when she was still alive.

Sharing a photo of Ibidun, he wrote:

“I was just checking my timeline and I saw her pic again. I don’t know when I burst out tears. My house girl was scared wat could have happen to me. I don’t know y I didn’t know dis woman before she pass on. I’m regretting y I didn’t meet her before she died. I know am so emotional tears is so close to my eye but her death truly pain me. Continue to Rest In Peace @ibidunni_ighodalo.”

Today makes it exactly one week since the former beauty queen passed on after suffering a cardiac arrest.