Bobrisky Finally Breaks Silence On Why He Dressed Like A Man To His Father’s Birthday Party

Popular crossdresser, Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky has revealed why he dressed like a man to attend his father’s birthday party.

One of his fans, identified as Prince Sidney had taken to the comment section of his post to ask him why he looked so modest on his father’s birthday.

Reacting to this, Bobrisky said there’s absolutely nothing wrong with what he wore to his father’s birthday, and it wasn’t necessary to ‘paint his face’ while visiting his father.

He further mentioned that he respects his family so much, adding that his cross dressing life isn’t a secret to his parents, because they see his pictures on IG.

