Bobrisky drops Tips on how to become a rich side chick

Popular Nigerian bleaching expert and crossdresser, Idris Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky has dropped a scholarly tips on his social media page on the rules to become a rich side chick.’

Sharing these rules via his Instagram page this morning, Bobrisky wrote:

‘Now listen up girls. Go get a pen and write dis down. How to become a rich SIDE CHICK

1) Never show or tell anyone who u are fucking

2) you think you have friends ? Naaa you don’t. Don’t ever tell ur friend who is paying ur bills. No matter how close u guys are

3) learn how to keep SECRET. It important because it helps a lot

4) The moment you catch a big boyfriend.. give him all d style his wife can’t give him at home.

5) Never be jealous, he is not ur husband. He is a married man. Fuck him well and Chop his money coded

6) Never act desperate…. work hard and wait for his own additional support.

7) learn to dress to kill, smell nice and stay beautiful always.