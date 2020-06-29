Best Premier League Games So Far This Season

As soccer fans worldwide continue looking forward to the day that football venues will be opened to the public again, the premier league return this year signals excellent things ahead. However, it’s always good to remember all the thrilling moments that the EPL has given us so far, despite the unexpected suspension of games for the last few months. Here are the best EPL games so far.

Norwich Vs. Manchester City (3-2)

Only a month after the start of the 2019/2020 season, the newly promoted Norwich surprised many Betway punters when it defeated the reigning EPL champions at Carrow Road. That was Mancity’s first defeat this season, and it helped the Canaries rise to the 12th place.

Kenny McLean opened the underdog’s scoring surge with a powerful header before Todd Cantell recorded the second. However, Sergio Aguero managed to score the first goal for Manchester City towards the end of the first half. Teemu Pukki also recorded his sixth goal in his fifth EPL game, securing the win for the Canaries after Rodri’s late goal failed to inspire a comeback for Mancity.

Southampton VS Leicester City (0-9)

On Matchday 10, Leicester City recorded the biggest-ever EPL win after completely humiliating Southampton at St. Mary’s. After Ryan Bertrand was sent out in the 12th minute, it was clear that the Saints were going to have a hard time getting over the Foxes. However, most soccer betting fans didn’t expect the goal feast that followed.

Leicester destroyed the Saints, becoming the only second EPL team to ever create a five-goal lead in the first half. In the first half, many punters at Betway were sure of a Leicester win after Youri Tielemans, and Ben Childwell scored the first few goals. James Madison also scored in the second half, though the stars of the game were Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy – who both scored hat-tricks.

Wolverhampton VS Manchester City (3-2)

On Matchday 19, Wolves accomplished what many termed as the comeback of the season after rising past two goals from to defeat the reigning EPL champions. The three points moved Nuno Espirito Santo’s team to the 5th place, while Mancity’s defeat gave Liverpool a boost towards the title race.

Early in the game, Manchester was reduced to a 10-masn team after Ederson fouled Diogo Jota close to the penalty area. However, Raheem Sterling put Guardiola’s team ahead with a double, before Wol began their resurgence in the 55th minute.

With only eight minutes left, Traore took advantage of a defensive error by Benjamin Mendy, setting up Raul Jimenez to score the equalizing goal. A few minutes later, Jimenez set up marauding right-back Matt Doherty to score the winner at the game’s dying moment.

Everton VS Liverpool (0-0)

While the game ended without any scores, it broke viewing figure records since 1992. As one of the most awaited games since the return of the EPL, the game attracted over 5.5 million viewers worldwide. Many expected the game to work in Liverpool’s favor at the expense of their neighbors, though there weren’t enough chances for either side to score.