“Being Your Dad Has Been A Great Honor” – Tonto Dikeh Writes Son, Andre On Father’s Day

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has taken to Instagram to celebrate herself on father’s day.

The ace actress appreciated herself for being both a father and a mother to her cute son, King Andre. She also praised herself for being the best father to her son.

In her words;

“Happy Fathers Day TO ME BECAUSE I’VE DONE IT ALL BY MYSELF AND ACED IT ANYWAYS.. Actions prove who someone is..

Words just prove who they want to be…🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻
DEAREST SON @kingandre_dikeh, BEING YOUR DAD HAS BEEN A GREAT HONOR..

THANKS FOR MAKING ME MR MOM
I LOVE YOU KIDDO🥰#MR MOM
#KINGTONTO#TONTODIKEH #MAMADE’PAPA”

