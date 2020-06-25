BBNaija’s Tacha Launches Her Own Clothing Line ‘NLNT’ (Photos/Video)

Former BBNaija season 4 housemate, Natacha Akide popularly known as Tacha has officially launched her own clothing line ‘NLNT’.

The reality star made this announcement on Wednesday June 24 by 11:30pm Nigerian time via her official Instagram page.

“NLNT” is an acronym for “No Leave No Transfer”, a parlance she popularized during her stay in the house in 2019.

The launching of her own clothing line is coming few weeks after she launched and made N7.5 million in 2hrs from sales of her own power bank brand ‘PowerTacha.

Taking to her verified social media pages around 10pm yesterday, Tacha posted teaser video announcing that something big is coming soon.

And by exactly 11:30pm Nigerian time, ‘NLNT’ was officially launched with several pictures of her products.

Among several products that she posted on instagram, what caught people’s attention the most was her ‘NLNT’ backpack collection.

Boldly written on the backpacks is her popular slang “We pin”.

Despite being launched in the middle of the night, the ‘NLNT’ launch post generated over 10,000 comments from fans and well wishers.

Launching ‘NLNT’, Tacha wrote, “MULTICHOICE! MY GOD NO DEY SLEEP OHHH!!! E open eye GIDIGBA 📌”

Congratulations are already in order for the screen diva as Titans have taken over social media and her comment section to celebrate her new feat.

A quick check on the brand’s Instagram page also showed that it has already gained thousands of followers.

Watch video of the official launching of NLNT below;

https://www.instagram.com/p/CB1Xi12jWeN/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_mid=C0C035EB-071D-4CAD-B249-9C13A1EC57A7