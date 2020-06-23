BBNaija’s Khloe Shows Off Her Amazing Weight Gain Transformation

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Abiri Oluwabusayomi popularly known as Khloe, has unveiled her amazing body transformation following her weight gain.

The reality star took to Instagram to share side by side photos of herself before and after gaining weight.

She wrote in her caption;

“My brother and my sister of the lord🤣🤣 ….. TRUST ME WHEN I SAY “GOD IS Good”🙏

One year later🙈🙈🙈🙈 Funny enough , I’m still obsessed with my old skinny self … now with this new me I can’t pass for kids at beach gate again , no more kiddies price or 8-11 years kid section clothings … 🤣🤣🤣🤣 But sha help me thank God coz 🤷🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️”