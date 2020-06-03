BBNaija’s Khafi Opens Up On Being Raped, Explains Why she Kept Quiet

Big Brother reality star, Khafi Kareem has opened up about being raped and explained why she never shared her story until now.

Following the rape and murder of Uwa, a UNIBEN student, women have started coming out, sharing their stories and demanding justice for Uwa’s death.

Among those who have decided to share their story is reality star, Khafi. Explaining why she never reported her rapist, Khafi, who admitted that her rapist apologised right after the incident, said: “I made myself believe him being drunk was an excuse.”

She also revealed that after opening up to someone about the incident, she was blamed for allowing herself get raped.

According to the reality star, she decided to share her story now to give hope to other victims to speak up about their own experiences.

She wrote: “#WhyIDidntReport – because he apologised right after. Because I made myself believe him being drunk was an excuse. Because the one person I did tell said I caused it. Because I felt dirty and ashamed. #WeAreTired.

“Yes, this did happen to me. I’m sharing in the hope that others will feel no shame in sharing what happened to them. Please don’t deflect or say it is not my story when it was already hard enough sharing it.”