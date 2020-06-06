Bam Bam Celebrates Her Husband, Teddy A As He Marks His Birthday With Cute Photos

Former BBNaija housemate, Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan, alias Bam Bam has lavished her husband, Teddy A with mind blowing encomiums on his birthday.

Tope Adenibuyan, better known as Teddy A turned a year older today, June 6 and his beautiful wife, Bam Bam isn’t keeping quiet about it.

Covering her husband in a pool of praises and heavenly blessings, Bam Bam expressed gratitude to God for bringing Teddy A into her life.

She also appreciated Teddy for being the greatest support system in her life thus far.

It should be recalled that Teddy A was recently accused of domestic violence after his wife Bam Bam was spotted with a black eye.

The celebrity couple welcomed their first child, Zendaya some months ago.

Read Bam Bam‘s lavishing birthday wishes for Teddy A below;

“Happy birthday honey. You are sweet, you’re kind you’re mischievous, naughty, generous my greatest support system and my lover… words fail me in describing how awesome a human being you are. I’m honored and glad to be in this journey of life with you, I couldn’t have chosen anyone else, you’re my gift from God. Happy birthday papi, I thank God for choosing us for each other. I pray you celebrate many more birthdays in wealth and In style, Zen and I wish you happy happy birthday … Thank you for taking care of us, we love you.”

See Teddy A’s birthday photos below;



