Aubameyang Should Quit Arsenal – Former Gunners Star, Petit Advice

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should quit “average” Arsenal this summer, says Emmanuel Petit.

Aubameyang became the most expensive signing in Arsenal’s history when he completed a £56 million ($70m) move to Emirates Stadium from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018.

The 31-year-old has justified that transfer fee by scoring 61 goals in his first 99 appearances for the Gunners, while also earning a share of the Premier League’s Golden Boot last season.

The Gunners legend told Paddy Power:

“If I was Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, I would leave Arsenal. There is some quality in this team but when you arrive at the club nowadays you want to do great things. But, come on guys, Arsenal is not the same any more. “It’s becoming an average club. I feel so sorry for the fans and all the people who love the club. I feel sorry for the former players that try to uphold the Arsenal reputation. “But I don’t feel sorry for the players – I think 75% of them at the club at the moment don’t deserve to wear that shirt. They should look at themselves in the mirror and show some pride.”