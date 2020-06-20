AttiFaya drops new EP titled, ‘Faya Vibes’

Nigerian singer, AttiFaya, formerly known as Attitude, kicks off a new dawn with the release of his debut EP titled “Faya Vibes.”

Since the release of his last single “Higher Your Body,” which featured Reekado Banks, Mayorkun and BOJ; AttiFaya has been busy working on his craft as a songwriter and an artist. Early this year, he linked up with hit-making producer, Altims (also known as Burss Brain), and together they created a whole new sound, which is evident on the new project.

“Faya Vibes” is an 11-minutes show of clever punchlines, wordplay, bass-lines and melodic rhythms, all fused with Afrobeats and Hip-hop sounds. He also collaborated with other producers on this project – Tempoe and Type-A, with a guest feature from trending Hip-Hop artiste, Blaqbonez on the track titled “WTF” and back up vocals on “Tension” by Marv Tunes.

