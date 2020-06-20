AttiFaya drops new EP titled, ‘Faya Vibes’

share on:
AttiFaya drops new EP titled, 'Faya Vibes'

Nigerian singer, AttiFaya, formerly known as Attitude, kicks off a new dawn with the release of his debut EP titled “Faya Vibes.”

Since the release of his last single “Higher Your Body,” which featured Reekado BanksMayorkun and BOJAttiFaya has been busy working on his craft as a songwriter and an artist. Early this year, he linked up with hit-making producer, Altims (also known as Burss Brain), and together they created a whole new sound, which is evident on the new project.

Faya Vibes” is an 11-minutes show of clever punchlines, wordplay, bass-lines and melodic rhythms, all fused with Afrobeats and Hip-hop sounds. He also collaborated with other producers on this project – Tempoe and Type-A, with a guest feature from trending Hip-Hop artiste, Blaqbonez on the track titled “WTF” and back up vocals on “Tension” by Marv Tunes.

Listen below.

FANLINK

Tags:AttifayaFaya Vibes
Jerry Abhu

Jerry Abhu

jerryabhu@gmail.com

Leave a Response

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.