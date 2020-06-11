Anyone Who Justifies Rape Will Henceforth Be Arrested – NAPTIP DG, Julie Okah-Donli

The Director General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Julie Okah-Donli has announced that anyone who justifies rape will henceforth be arrested and treated as a suspect.

The agency’s DG made the announcement during a press conference to address the increased cases of rape across the country today, June 10.

Julie Okah-Donli who insisted that there is no reason for rape, sarcastically asked those who blame the inhumane act on indescent dressing why they describe a naked man as a “mad man” and fail to do so and also run away when they see a naked woman.

