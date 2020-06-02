Anto Lecky to Host COC Beauty Magazine Launch 

COC Beauty Magazine will deliver insightful tips for women of all skin types, tones, shapes and sizes.

COC Beauty School is set to officially launch their anticipated beauty and lifestyle magazine, COC Beauty. The virtual launch event will be hosted by beauty enthusiast and Big Brother Nigeria alum, Anto Lecky and will hold live on fashion blog, Style Vitae’s Instagram page on the 6th of June,2020.

Editor-in-Chief at COC Beauty, Ayo Bassey said the magazine was prompted by the success of its beauty content and the need to create a resource for beauty product enthusiasts to get the most trusted information. “We’ve been working on COC Beauty Magazine since November 2019, and it’s been a fun ride all the way” she said. “With the magazine, we hope to create a source for quality information, trends, and more. We aim to achieve a great community of like minds with which we can share industry secrets, ideas, and more through the magazine. A community that we can inspire to think outside of the box so they are empowered to do more.”

“The cosmetic product formulation industry is one that is fast growing, yet overlooked. The magazine is also a platform to celebrate our beauty school graduates who are making great strides, putting the knowledge acquired to work with results to show. Most importantly, we plan to raise a standard for the beauty and cosmetics formulation industry.”

“We are delighted to be able to host the launch of the magazine at Style Vitae, seeing as it aligns with what we do as a fashion & lifestyle brand.” said Noble Igwe, renowned influencer& creative director of Style Vitae. “COC Beauty Magazine is a collector’s item and when I was first introduced to it, I didn’t know it was going to act as reference for most of daily lifestyle decisions.”

According to the organizers, the COC Beauty Magazine launch will be a networking mixer with fun activities and chats planned over the 1-hour period. The event will see people connect from across Africa, and all over the world. From the 6th of June, readers will be able to download the magazine from www.cocbeautyschoolonline.com/magazine at no cost.

Date – Saturday June 6, 2020

Time – 3pm (Nigerian time)

Host – Anto Lecky

Venue – Instagram Live – @stylevitae

ABOUT COC BEAUTY

COC Beauty Magazine is an imprint of COC Beauty School- a Nigerian based institute where the best of cosmetics production is tutored. COC Beauty School is known for its groundbreaking achievements in fashion and cosmetic product formulation ranging across skincare, haircare, makeup and perfumery. Having raised over 100 beauty entrepreneurs in 10 countries and counting, COC Beauty School teaches students cosmetics formulation skills and exposes them to practical business insights on how to launch their beauty businesses and sell the products they learn to make. This time, the institute is bringing all that knowledge and more to the general public with new magazine, COC Beauty.

