Anambra Billionaire Oil Magnate, Chief Anthony Enukeme Is Dead

One of the richest oil magnates in the country, Chief Anthony Enukeme, is dead.

According to TheNation, Enukeme died at the age of 75.

The Chief Executive of Tonimas Oil and gas group, died Monday night, after a brief illness.

A family source, who spoke with The Nation, said he died because of the travel ban occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

He said the deceased, who clocked 75, last January used to travel overseas every year on routine health checks but couldn’t go because of the pandemic.

Enukeme had been the Chairman of traditional Prime Ministers in Anambra State for a long time

A devout Roman Catholic, he was to celebrate his 50th wedding anniversary on May 2 , which was shelved because of the global pandemic.

Details shortly…