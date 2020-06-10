“America Treats African Americans Far Better Than Buhari Treats Nigerians” – Reno Omokri

Popular Nigerian author, Reno Omkokri has said America treats African Americans far better than President Buhari treats Nigerians.

He made this known in a recent post he shared on his official Instagram page today, June 9.

Using the apprehension of George Floyd‘s killers as a case study, Reno faulted the Nigerian justice system.

According to him, Nigerians should quit shouting “Black Lives Matter” when their own lives don’t matter to their President.

Taking to the photo and video sharing platform, the Amazon Best Seller deposited the following;

“George Floyd’s killers were arrested and charged within a week. The killer of the 347 Shiite men, women, children and infants (Buratai), was promoted by General @muhammadubuhari to Lt. General, Yet, Nigerians are shouting Black Lives Matter! Do your lives matter to Buhari in Nigeria? Almost a 100 people were killed in Benue in January 2018. Buhari ordered the then IGP, Ibrahim Idris, to relocate to Benue. Idris flouted the order. Nothing was done to him. Again, I ask Nigerians if our lives matter to Buhari? America treats African Americans far better than Buhari treats Nigerians. Can any American police force do to Americans what SARS is doing to Nigerians? Can you carry dreadlocks and confidently walk the streets in Nigeria? Yet you are doing Black Lives Matter!”