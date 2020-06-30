Alleged Ex-Staff Abuse: Timini Of Jenifa’s Diary Showers Encomium On Funke Akindele

Tobi Makinde, popularly known as “Timini” in Jenifa’s diary series has taken to social media to defend Funke Akindele, after her ex-staff accused her of physical and emotional abuse.

Yesterday, a former staff of the popular Nollywood actress named, Cassandra Owolabi took to social media to call out the mother of twins.

Cassandra accused the actress of physical, emotional and financial abuse which she claimed to have suffered while working with her.

Sharing her story, she wondered how she managed to ensure it all during her stay with the actress, stating that Funke’a attitude towards her forced her into depression.

Taking to social media to defend her, Tobi wrote about how many people didn’t believe in him in the early days of his career.

See what he wrote below;

“A river that forgets its source will surely dry up. I remember when I had no idea how I was gonna move on in life after my masters degree, you were there to take me in with little or no experience whatsoever about running production. You said you would give me a job without knowing me from anywhere, without knowing my capabilities.”

“All I had was my educational qualification and thirst to work and learn on the job. Prior to this I had tried to work in other production outfits but none took me not because I wasn’t qualified but because they probably didn’t believe in me. “

“You on the other hand, believed in me, took me as a son, scolded me when I messed up all in a bid to make me better at my craft. Only the patient and hardworking will understand who you really are.”

“Thank you mom for everything and may God keep blessing you… @funkejenifaakindele I really appreciate you ma!!”