“All My Life I’ve Put People Before Me” – Davido Pens Down Emotional Message

Award winning singer, David Adeleke aka Davido has caused serious tension on social media after he dropped an emotional message for his fans.

The ‘risky’ crooner lamented about how he has always put people before himself all his life, stating that it is time for him to concentrate solely on himself.

He also announced that he has changed his number and advised his friends not to bother reaching him.

In his words;

“If you can’t reach me, don’t reach me!!! I’ll contact you. All my life I’ve put people before me. It’s time to actually live my life and take care of myself. I’ve changed my number. I needed some cleansing to do y’all”.