Akeredolu Denies Ordering Police Commissioner To Stop His Deputy From Leaving Gov’t House

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has insisted that he didn’t give any order stopping his deputy from leaving the government house.

Recall that we reported the story showing the deputy governor being prevented from leaving the government house by the police commissioner in Ondo state who said his order came from the governor.

After the video showing the Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi being prevented from leaving the Government House with his property went viral, the governor has now denied giving the order.

Akeredolu described the story as absolute falsehood intended to play victim by the principal actors involved.

According to a statement issued by Akeredolu’s Chief Press Secretary, Segun Ajoboye the Governor said the story, which claimed that the Commissioner of Police, Ondo State Command restrained the Deputy Governor from leaving the Government House on his directive was a concorted and devious lie meant to discredit him.

The statement reads, “It should be placed on record that it is a time-tested code in government’s business for officials to take inventory of offices and quarters before and after an official is moving in or out of offices or quarters”