“AG Baby Has A Baby” – Adekunle Gold Gushes Over His Beautiful Daughter, Adejare

Popular singer, Adekunle Gold and his wife, Simi have officially announced the birth of their daughter, Adejare.

Adekunle Gold took to Instagram some moments ago to shower praises on his little ‘unemployed princess’.

The proud father also shared an email to his fans, where he revealed he was filled with tears when he welcomed his baby girl into the world. He said he cried more whenever she stared into his eyes.

Sharing a photo of the special moment he first held his baby in his arms, Adekunle Gold poured out his heart to his daughter and promised to be a great father.

