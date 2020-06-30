After Collecting Billions, Wike Praises Buhari, Says ‘He Is President For All Nigerians’

The governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the release of N78.9billion refund to the state government as he acknowledged that Buhari is indeed President for all Nigerians.

Recall that Wike had on numerous times accused Buhari of bias, especially on the COVID-19 relief distribution to states.

But in a widely published advertorial, Mr Wike described Mr Buhari as unbiased president of all the states of the federation.

“I wish to on behalf of the Government and people of Rivers State, appreciate and most sincerely, thank you for generously approving the refund of the sum of N78.9 billion to the Rivers State Government’s road projects in the State.

“Let me also, through you, thank the Vice President, His Excellency, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, GCON, as well as other members of the Federal Executive Council, for the support they provided to our request.

“Mr. President has by this remarkable and heart-warming gesture shown not only your love for the Government and people of Rivers State, but also, demonstrated expressively that you are, indeed, a President for every State of the Federation and all Nigerians.

“I assure you that the Rivers State Government is willing and ever ready to cooperate and partner with the Federal Government to advance the developmental aspirations of Rivers State in particular, and our nation in general.

“I wish to, therefore, appeal to Mr. President to kindly oblige us a State visit when invited, to see what we have accomplished for the State and our people with the money.

“Once again, thank you Mr. President, and please be assured of our profound esteem, as always,” Mr Wike wrote in the letter.