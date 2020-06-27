After 8 Years Of Doing Music, Tekno Is Set To Release 2 Debut Albums

Popular Nigerian singer, Augustine Kelechi Miles also known as Tekno has said he is set to release his first music album.

The self acclaimed Golden Boy of Africa made this announcement via his official social media pages on Thursday night, June 25.

Slim Daddy in his post announced that his debut album is ready.

According to him, he is already working on the second album and if his post is anything to go by, we might just be getting 2 concurrent albums from the Young Alhaji.

However, he is yet to make an announcement on the official release date of the debut album.

Refer to his post below;