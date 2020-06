Adekunle Gold Dishes Out The Visual For ‘Something Different’

Afro Urban singer and songwriter, Adekunle Gold has finally released the official music video of his buzzing record entitled, “Something Different.”

The singer who just welcomed a bouncing baby girl with his wife Simi, has decided to prolong the feast as he gives the visual for the sublime record, produced by the highly skilled Blaise Beatz.

See for yourself below.

FANLINK