Actresses Call Out Movie Producer, Victor Okpala For Allegedly Demanding For S*x In Exchange For Movie Roles

Some Nollywood actresses have called out movie producer, Victor Okpala for allegedly demanding for sex in exchange for movie roles.

Sharon Osiyerimo Ohunene Jatto who shared screenshots of her chat with the movie producer, slammed him for putting out a “say no to rape” post even when he allegedly tried sleeping with her when she was barely 17.

The actress accused Okpala of holding movie auditions to haunt girls. Sharon wrote; You see this man

@victorokpalan

This man had the guts to post “say no to rape” because he thinks its just social media aesthetics.

Do you people understand this.

This man holds auditions only for him to haunt for girls.

I was barely 17 when this man asked that in exchange for a movie role I sleep with him.

When i told him my age he said “shey you’ll soon be 18,its fine”

He literally told me everyone in his film had to do it saying “that’s the normal thing”

Thank God i knew i had a choice

What of people who thought that was the only way?

This man has had his way with a lot of people who dint know they did have a choice.

It’s disheartening

They are plenty in this nollywood

And it has to stop

Its not a do or die affair

Small thing they’ll say “they’ll blacklist you o”

You people are actually mad.

Please don’t hesitate to call the animals out enough is enough.

And please your dreams and aspirations are valued and God’s blessings doesn’t come with a price tag.

Your time will come

Another actress, Oshevire Divine also called out Victor Okpala who she accused of telling her that “talent is not enough and indirectly saying that she will have to sacrifice her body for her to make it into Nollywood.”

Divine wrote; @victorokpalan this needs to stop too! #stoptakingadvantageofgirls

I was going to keep quiet about this..but why should I?this isn’t a normal thing and shouldn’t be considered as a normal act at all.This is a chat between me and a Nollywood movie producer&director.I have to voice out on this matter..this is wrecking the image of Nollywood.Check my last slide to see…The monologue challenge I wanted to participate in he asked to subscribe to his channel,watch one of his movies then send a proof.So i did according to the guidelines he posted and sent the proof…he replied??he literally told me that talent is not enough and indirectly said that I’d have to sacrifice my body for me to make it into Nollywood.I don’t know how many other girls he must have deceived like this but this isn’t fair and we shouldn’t keep quiet about this.This happened yesterday,this needs to stop #stoptakingadvantageofgirls#deletingsoon

https://www.instagram.com/p/CA80LI-A1MO/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_mid=C0C035EB-071D-4CAD-B249-9C13A1EC57A7