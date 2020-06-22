Actress Uche Elendu Hits Back At IG Trolls Who Mocked Her Father

Yesterday, June 21, actress Uche Elendu marked Father’s Day by sharing a photos of her father on Instagram.

‘Happy Fathers day to my Sugar rush, my no1 fan, my driving force, my britico, my first love..your simplicity, wealth of knowledge and humility has taught me a lot,May God bless you for all you do for me and my siblings. You’re the best Father in the entire universe.. You surely will reap the fruits of your Labour Dad. I love you”, she captioned the photo.

However, some trolls who are not pleased with the photo, decided to take the joy out of her post by mocking her father.





On seeing the comments, Uche Elendu, hit back at the trolls. The actress said her dad don’t have to dress to impress the gram.

She went on to reveal that the mney her father gave her for her business, most people will have to sleep with 34 men to get half of it or borrow from the bank.

See her post below.



