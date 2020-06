Beautiful Nollywood actress, Uche Elendu has showed off the brand new Lexus SUV she just bought for herself.

Uche shared photos of herself laughing while posing by her new whip, a Lexus SUV on Instagram, and her colleagues took to her comment section to congratulate her.

“BLESSED ❤❤❤💪💪💪🙏🙏🙏” she wrote on the caption.