Actress, Toyin Abraham Bags Ambassadorial Deal With Real Estate Company (Photos)

Popular Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Toyin Abraham has bagged a multi million naira ambassadorial deal with a real estate company.

The screen diva made this known in recent series of posts she shared on her verified Instagram page yesterday, June 29.

Toyin Abraham Bags Ambassadorial Deal

The real estate outfit, Revolution Plus Property unveiled her as their latest brand ambassador yesterday.

Toyin Abraham Bags Ambassadorial Deal

Sharing the good news on social media, the actress who also doubles as a movie director stated that often times when celebrities bag endorsement or ambassadorial deals, fans tend to think it’s just for the good of the celebrity alone.

She said her latest ambassadorial deal is a win win for both her fans and herself as she promised to doll out cash prizes in subsequent giveaways.

Refer to her post on Instagram below;