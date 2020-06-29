Actress Regina Daniels Welcomes Bouncing Baby Boy

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy.

The news was made public by her elder brother, @sweeezzy1, just two days after her friends and family threw her a baby shower.

Sharing the goodnews, he wrote:

“OFFICIALLY AN UNCLE YOU KNOW?

Congratulations my diamond 💎

It’s a bouncing baby boy

Iyanu ti sele 🌎🙏

@regina.daniels @regina.daniels

Gods the greatest ❤️”

He also shared screenshots of him calling Regina on video call from her hospital bed.

Regina and Ned got married in a traditional marriage ceremony in May 2019. Although Ned has other children with his other wives, this is Regina’s first child.



