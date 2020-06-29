Actress Regina Daniels Welcomes Bouncing Baby Boy

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy.
The news was made public by her elder brother, @sweeezzy1, just two days after her friends and family threw her a baby shower.
Sharing the goodnews, he wrote:
“OFFICIALLY AN UNCLE YOU KNOW?
Congratulations my diamond 💎
It’s a bouncing baby boy
Iyanu ti sele 🌎🙏
@regina.daniels @regina.daniels
Gods the greatest ❤️”
He also shared screenshots of him calling Regina on video call from her hospital bed.
Regina and Ned got married in a traditional marriage ceremony in May 2019. Although Ned has other children with his other wives, this is Regina’s first child.