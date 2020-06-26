Actress Nkechi Blessing Makes Shocking Confession On IG

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has confessed how she trolls people with fake Instagram accounts.

In an IG post, the actress who has quit the act advised others to follow her footsteps and engage in legitimate activities on IG.

She shared: “This is an open letter to you that derive joy in opening several Fake acct to troll, abuse, tear apart people on Instagram…How does that make you feel? Seeing a human being like you Sad, unhappy and miserable? I myself may have been one at some point which I am not proud of, But there is a limit…

“I can categorically tell you that this App called Instagram has made millions of people Rich, house owners, business owners ETC…Instead of using the platform you have to troll and bring people down, why not use that same energy into making your own life better, Cus really I have never seen a Successful Hater, always miserable and hungry…I hope this little msg touches your heart to change today…Not all of us can have thick skin, in fact, hard girl I cry most times, pick myself up and move on…Cus all your hate has been my major motivation.

“But what about those who do not have my kind of skin? Some end up been depressed and most times depression leads to suicide…The world is going thru a lot already, The Least you can do is Show LOVE** Even tho most of you were not born with love**You don’t need to have 200k followers to be an influencer, Use that same energy you use in trolling people into making noise about yourself and I tell you Sooner or later you will be heard… ENUF AlREADY!”.