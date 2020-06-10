Actress Juliet Ibrahim Complains Bitterly About Being Called A Half-caste

Popular Liberia born Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim has taken to social media to complain bitterly about being called a half-caste.

The actress told a story of how someone she had a conversation with insisted she isn’t “black enough” to be called a black woman because of her skin colour.

According to her, racism, tribalism, colorism and segregation exist even among fellow blacks.

Juliet Ibrahim complains bitterly

She also revealed people see her and her siblings as half-caste, a term she insists she finds offensive.

“I am a black woman” she said while reacting to people labeling her half-caste.

Juliet Ibrahim was born in Liberia to a Lebanese father and a Liberian mother. Juliet and her siblings spent most of their childhood in Lebanon and Ivory Coast due to the then Liberian war.

Refer to her Instagram post below;

“I had a random conversation the other day with someone and it was appalling when he mentioned passively to me that he doesn’t see me as a #Blackwoman ! He argued, you are not “black enough” your skin isn’t dark enough, your hair not kinky enough. And thus my siblings and I do not “count” as Black.

Now this is Exactly, what we are fighting to correct amongst ourselves and the world at large. I am a black woman! When I’m abroad amongst the whites, I am classified and recognized as a black woman, however, right amongst us Africans I’ll be referred to as a Half-Caste! This is the most derogatory term to describe a person of mixed race or mixed ethnicity.

We are referred to as mixed race or multi-racial! Mixed race people are no less black than their dark-skinned counterparts. So, let’s all say NO to RACISM, TRIBALISM, COLORISM and SEGREGATION. Let’s teach and train our children to grow up and accept people for who they are and not by the color of their skin.”