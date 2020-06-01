Actress Genevieve Nnaji Reacts To The Murders Of Tina Ezekwe And Uwa Omozuwa

Veteran Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji has reacted to the tragic death of 16-year-old Tina Ezekwe and 23-year-old Uwa Omozuwa.

Tina was shot dead by a trigger-happy police officer while Uwa Omozuwa was brutally assaulted and raped inside a church where she went to read in Benin.

The tragic death of both ladies have sparked outrage and also birthed the hashtags #JusticeForTina and #JusticeForUwa.

Genevieve has now joined the lists of celebrities who have reacted to the tragic news.

She tweeted: “They either abuse their power, or have the power to abuse. In or out of uniform, we live in constant fear of men. Tina Ezekwe. Vera Omozuwa. Rest In Peace my darlings. We will get justice.”