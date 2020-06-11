Actor, John Dumelo Kicks Off Work To End Flooding In West Legon, Ghana (Photos)

Renowned Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo has made his decision to end flooding in West Legon, Ghana known.

The thespian made this announcement in a recent tweet he shared on his official Twitter page on Wednesday, June 10.

According to him, he visited a certain community in West Legon some weeks ago and vowed to dredge a very big gutter that causes flood in the region.

He revealed that the big gutter causes flooding whenever rain falls in the region.

Dumelo said he is happy to announce that he has finally commenced work on the gutter.

The screen personality also pledged his commitment towards ending flooding in the vicinity.

West Legon, otherwise known as Westlands, is a rapidly growing residential area about 14km north of the city centre and 4km west of the University of Ghana.

Revealing his commitment towards ending flooding in the region, the multi award winning actor wrote;

“A few weeks ago, I visited this community in West Legon and promises I will come and start work on dredging the big gutter that causes flooding whenever it rains. I am happy to announce that we started work today.”

