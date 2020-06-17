Abiola Ajimobi Named As APC Acting National Chairman After Court Suspended Oshiomole

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed former Oyo state governor, Abiola Ajimobi, as the acting National Chairman of the party.

The party announced Ajimobi’s appointment in a statement released by its National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu.

Read The Statement Below;

”The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress has received the news indicating the Appeal Court has upheld the suspension of the Party’s National Chairman,Comrade Adams Oshiomhole by an FCT High Court pending the determination of the substantive suit.

Guided by advice from the Party’s legal department in line with the provisions of Section 14.2. (iii) of the Party’s constitution, the Deputy National Chairman (South), Sen. Abiola Ajimobi will serve as the Party’s Acting National Chairman.

According to Section 14.2. (iii),of the APC constitution, the Deputy National Chairman, North/South “Shall act as the National Chairman in the absence of the National Chairman from his zone”.