”A Rapist Is Worse Than A Murderer” – Actress, Hilda Dokubo

Veteran Nollywood actress, Hilda Dokubo has said that rapists should be sentenced to life imprisonment for causing lifetime pain to their victims.

While calling for justice for all rape victims, the actress said that a rapist is worse than a murderer, adding that their victims are a living dead.

She wrote;

“I have been through all kinds of emotional shift this week.

Injustice everywhere I turn!

How do you bury a child you have been weaving all your life around just because some #rapeidiots refused to understand a very simple sentence with just two alphabets NO … jeez No is No

A Rapist is worse than a murderer… he leaves his victim as a living dead

#justiceforallrapevictims

#justiceforuwa

#justiceforjennifer

#justicenow”

See her post below;