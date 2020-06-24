‘A Man With Small Pen!s Has Given Birth To A Baby Boy’ – Actor, Baba Tee Narrates How He Was Mocked

Yoruba Nollywood actor, Baba Tee has taken to Instagram to bless God after his wife gave birth to their baby boy.

Baba Tee who narrated how he was mocked by his ex-wives for having a small penis and for not having a stable relationship, couldn’t hide his joy as he welcomed his newborn baby.

He however advised people never to look down on anyone because God can change anyone’s story.

Sharing a picture of himself and his wife on their wedding day, the yoruba comic actor wrote;

“Original kayeefi… Never Look Down On Anyone…. Oloko Keke Has given Birth to A Bouncing Baby Boy oooo… A Serial Lover is Married… Oba ti O Pa Egan mi re will Always Answer Our Prayers

Baba Tee recently welcomed his first child with his third wife. The actor first tied the nuptial knot with Yetunde Oduwole, a Nollywood actress, but their marriage packed up. His marriage with Dupe Odulate, his second wife also ended in 2019.