8 BAFTA-nominated shows to enjoy this weekend

BAFTA-nominated shows … The British Academy has spoken, releasing the nominees for their annual TV Awards yesterday. Here are 13 you can stream this weekend on Showmax and DStv Now:

CHERNOBYL (HBO)

Storyline: Chernobyl dramatises the story of the 1986 nuclear accident, one of the worst man-made catastrophes in history, and of the brave men and women who made incredible sacrifices to save Europe from unimaginable disaster

Nominations: The most nominated show this year, with 14 nominations, for Mini-series; Leading Actor (Jared Harris); Supporting Actor (Stellan Skarsgard); Director: Fiction (Johan Renck); Writer: Drama (Craig Mazin); Photography & Lighting; Editing: Fiction; Production Design; Costume Design; Sound: Fiction; Make Up & Hair Design; Original Music; Scripted Casting; & Special, Visual & Graphic Effects

Other accolades: 2020 Golden Globe winner for Best Limited Series and Best Supporting Actor (Stellan Skarsgård). Won 10 Emmys in 2019, including Best Limited Series. IMDB’s top-rated scripted series this decade. The best reviewed limited Series of 2019 on Rotten Tomatoes





HIS DARK MATERIALS S1 (BBC)

Storyline: In this adaptation of Philip Pullman’s classic fantasy novels, Lyra’s search for a kidnapped friend uncovers a sinister plot involving stolen children and sets off a quest to understand a mysterious phenomenon called Dust

Nominations: Photography & Lighting; Costume Design; Sound: Fiction; Special, Visual & Graphic Effects; Titles & Graphic Identity

Other accolades: Won Outstanding Character Animation at the 2020 Annie Awards. Nominated for a Satellite Award for Best TV Series: Genre; Best Cinematography at The British Society of Cinematographers Awards; Best Title Design at SXSW; and a Visual Effects Society Award, among other honours

BREXIT: THE UNCIVIL WAR (CHANNEL 4)

Storyline: Everyone knows who won. Not everyone knows how. Oscar nominee Benedict Cumberbatch (Patrick Melrose) stars as political strategist Dominic Cummings, who leads a popular but controversial campaign to convince British voters to leave the European Union

Nominations: Single Drama, Director: Fiction (Toby Haynes)

Other accolades: 2019 Emmy nominee for Best TV Movie. 2020 Critics Choice nominee for Best TV Movie. Gold Derby nominee for TV Movie of the Decade. Won Best Single Drama, Broadcast Awards, 2020. Single Drama nominee at The Royal Television Society Awards

SUCCESSION S2 (HBO)

Storyline: Four very rich siblings behave very badly as they try to win their father’s approval – and control of his company, a global media empire

Nominations: Best International Series; Writer: Drama (Jesse Armstrong)

Other accolades: 2020 Golden Globe winner: Best TV Drama and Best Actor: Drama (Brian Cox). 2019 Emmy winner: Writing and Title Theme Music. Placed third on Metacritic’s aggregated list of TV Shows Mentioned on Most Critic Top 10 Lists for 2019



GAME OF THRONES S8 (HBO)

Storyline: We’re guessing you’ve heard of this one, but just in case: Based on George R. R. Martin’s A Song Of Fire and Ice novels, this fantasy series revolves around the power struggles to sit on the Iron Throne of Westeros

Nominations: Must-See Moments (Arya Kills The Night King), Costume Design

Other accolades: #11 on IMDB’s all-time Top Rated TV list, with a 9.3/10 rating. Won a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor for Peter Dinklage and record-breaking amounts of Emmys, among many other honours



LOVE ISLAND UK S5 (ITV)

Storyline: All’s fair in love and war – and there’s plenty of both on Love Island, the hit reality show where if you’re not in a couple, you’re booted off the island…

Nominations: Must-See Moments (Michael recouples after Casa Amor); Entertainment Craft Team

Other accolades: Love Island won the BAFTA for Best Reality & Constructed Factual in 2018, when Stormzy’s surprise appearance also earned a ‘Must-See Moment’ nomination. Love Island also won National Reality TV Awards for Best Entertainment Show and Best Reality Competition Show in 2017



UNTOUCHABLE: THE RISE AND FALL OF HARVEY WEINSTEIN (BBC)

Storyline: Untouchable tracks the rise and fall of the disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, featuring interviews with former colleagues and accusers in the wake of the scandal that shook Hollywood and catapulted the #MeToo movement to a global phenomenon

Nominations: Editing: Factual; Photography: Factual

Other accolades: Untouchable has an 85% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes

FAMALAM S2 (BBC)

Storyline: This zany comedy sketch show features an array of oddball characters and off-the-wall situations, ranging from a misunderstood superhero to Croydon’s leading witch-doctor; a thwarted Nigerian philanthropist to a woke Barry White; and warring aunties to a Nollywood take on Love Island.

Nominations: Best Actress: Comedy (Nigerian-born Gbemisola Ikumelo)

Other accolades: Samson Kayo was nominated for Best Male Performance: Comedy at both the 2018 BAFTAs and the 2019 Royal Television Society Awards

What is Showmax?

Showmax is a streaming service that gives you access to loads of movies, series and live sport, on-demand, from N1450 per month. Visit www.showmax.com, choose your plan and start watching.

Get a 28-day free trial for Showmax if you bank with Zenith

Do you have a Visa or Mastercard from Zenith Bank? Claim your 28-day free trial of Showmax here, plus a 10% discount on your monthly subscription. No commitments. Cancel anytime.