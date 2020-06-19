MUCH ADO ABOUT DBANJ AND THE ISSUE OF RAPE

MUCH ADO ABOUT D’BANJ AND THE ISSUE OF RAPE..

Over the years, entertainer and veteran musician Oladapo Oyebanjo has been one of the most loved Nigerian artistes of all time, well until like three weeks ago when a certain Seyitan Babatayo accused him of raping her.

Better known by his stage name D’banj is presently facing intense scrutiny and a huge social media backlash over a rape allegation that threatens to flush his legacy down the drain.

The pertinent question is, ‘WHAT HAPPENED?’

Our beloved is facing backlash over alleged use of police bullying to silence Babatayo whose account says he raped her in December 2018.

The drama started when Benjamin Ese, a model scout, first alleged on Twitter that D’banj had raped his friend Babatayo at Glee , Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos and Seyitan later came on Twitter and confirmed the claim with details of what transpired that night in a series of tweets on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

According to her, D’banj gained entrance to her room while she was sleeping at the hotel and raped her after she had turned him down at a party earlier.

SEYITAN’S ACCOUNT

“So I slept off within 5/6am and pls note (I’m a naked sleeper) and woke up and found Dbanj in my room already and I asked him what he was doing in my room he didn’t say a word and *asked if I was a baby* and started fingering me,” part of her tweets said.

“I went ahead to threaten him that I was going to shout. He said if I shout I’ll leave the hotel naked, Dbanj raped me.”

D’Banj remained silent on the allegation until Monday, June 15 when he put up an Instagram post to ‘address the recent false allegations and lies from the pit of hell’.

The ‘Koko master’ through his lawyers Mike Ozekhome Chambers also demanded Babatayo to pay N100m as compensation and also a letter of apology and retract her statements which would be published in four national dailies.

ALLEGED BULLYING

One would have thought the matter will eventually bre settled in court but it took another turn on Wednesday, June 17 when Babatayo was reportedly arrested by policemen from Sodipo Command, Ikeja. Her lawyer Olamide Omileye of Ojoge, Omileye, and Partners, stated that Seyitan was forced to delete her tweets on the rape allegation while in police custody.

According to Premium Times, Olamide said, “They forced her to make those new tweets when she was in custody. They forced her to delete all her tweets and intimidated the hell out of her life,”

The Lagos State Police Command on Thursday, June 18, however, said they were not aware of any arrest while while Ms. Babatayo has continued to deny ever being arrested.

She tweeted “I don’t know where all this rumours are coming from. Myself and my mom were not and have not been arrested,”

It gets more bizarre because while she was allegedly missing on Thursday, her Twitter account shared a yet-to-be-released record by D’banj which left many infuriated

Despite her denial, those who claim to have knowledge of the issue insist Seyitan spent Wednesday night in police custody as D’banj is allegedly trying to bully her.

“I just spoke to @seyitannn_She’s ok now. She was arrested and had all her things seized & left in a cell with criminals,” media personality Dorcas Shola Fapson tweeted on Thursday.

.Fapson also alluded to the fact that DBanj is not that ‘nice’ a person.

D’BANJ THE VILLAIN

“D’banj’s team pressured her into those tweets & threatened to leave her in prison if she didn’t recant the allegation.

“D’banj told Seyitan that he has paid his lawyers 25m & she doesn’t stand a chance against him. The poor girl is scared & obviously doesn’t have the money/resources to fight this.”

“Seyitan is fine everyone. She just wants to be alone, gather her thoughts together and recover from her overnight experience in @PoliceNG ’s cell. Thank you so much for your calls, advocacy and support,” gender activist Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi revealed in a series of tweets

Renowned actress, Rita Dominic and other popular figures amongst others have condemned the alleged use of police force to bully and silence Seyitan

Rita Dominic tweeted ‘intimidating a person who cries out that he/she has been raped is the worst kind’,veteran broadcaster Funmi Iyanda said we must continue to challenge the ‘the system that continues to invalidate the experience of women.’ and rapper MI Abaga said the issue has made him ‘ashamed to be a man’

D’Banj’s former music and business partner Don Jazzy said he ‘stands firmly against rape’ while reacting to the issue and urged the police to thoroughly investigate the issue.

In the eyes of most people on Twitter, D’Banj has become the clear villain as he has been trending for several days and petitions have been written to the establishments associated with the musician- including a bank that just unveiled him as an ambassador-to cut ties with him. A petition on change.org addressed to the United Nations and United Nations Women Africa organisation to remove the musician as a youth ambassador has been signed by more than 14,000 people. Many groups and individuals are also rallying support for Babatayo. Over N1m has been raised and remitted to Stand To End Rape (S.T.E.R) a non-profit geared towards helping rape victims. POLICE REACTION The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu today ordered a probe into the rape allegation against superstar singer, D’banj. According to reports, the order was given in response to a petition filed by Seyitan Babatayo’s lawyer. It reads, “The letter with reference number CB.7000/IGP.SEC/ABJ/VOl.484/801 which was written by the Principal Staff Officer to the IG, DCP Idowu Owohunwa and addressed to the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Force Criminal Investigation Department, Area 10, Garki, Abuja, came after the singer was accused of intimidating the alleged rape victim by getting her arrested. . It read in part; . ‘Re: Petition Against (1) Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo (Aka D’Banj) for Rape Indecent Sexual Assault, Attempted Assault on Miss Seyitan Temidayo “I forward herewith copy of letter dated June 5, 2020 received from Ojoge, Omileye and Partners on the above underlined subject. I am to respectfully convey the directive of the Inspector-General of Police that you treat. . “Accept the assurances of my esteemed regards please.” We have so many questions to ask: Did D’Banj rape Seyitan? Let’s imagine he didn’t, isn’t going through the law sufficient enough? Did he have to involve bullying? Do we really understand that women no longer feel safe? Not even in the comfort of their hotel rooms where they lock themselves in And even when we go to report, the accuser becomes the accused? We get bullied so much so that we have to retract statement?