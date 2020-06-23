675 New Cases Of Coronavirus Recorded In Nigeria

675 new cases of Coronavirus were recorded in Nigeria on Monday, June 22, 2020.

According to a breakdown of the new cases by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 288 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, Oyo-76, Rivers-56, Delta-31, Ebonyi-30, Gombe-28, Ondo-20, Kaduna-20, Kwara-20, Ogun-17, FCT-16, Edo-13, Abia-10, Nasarawa-9, Imo-9, Bayelsa-8, Borno-8, Katsina-8, Sokoto-3, Bauchi-3, Plateau-2.

In total, Nigeria has now recorded 20,919 cases of COVID-19. 7,109 patients have been discharged from various Isolation centers across the country, while 525 deaths have been recorded.

See a breakdown of cases in the different states below;