594 Fresh COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday night, confirmed the discovery of 594 fresh Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in over 10 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It listed the states and the figures as “Lagos – 159, Delta – 106, Ondo – 44, FCT – 34, Edo – 34, Oyo – 33, Kaduna – 33, Enugu – 28, Katsina – 25, Imo – 22, Adamawa – 15, Ogun – 12, Osun – 11, Abia – 8, Rivers – 6, Nasarawa – 5, Bauchi – 5, Niger – 5, Kebbi – 4, Ekiti – 3, Plateau – 1, Taraba – 1”

The national tally is 22,614 with 7,822 patients discharged and 549 deaths recorded.

Meanwhile, The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday emphasised that the use of face shields is not sufficient to protect anyone from the infection of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

It however, said that face shields, which a lot of Nigerians are adopting, should not be used singly, but in addition with that face masks which have proven effective in protecting from the virus.

The Federal Government has also disclosed that the shortest possible timeline for the development of any effective vaccine to combat the COVID-19 disease will be next year.