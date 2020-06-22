436 New Cases Of Coronavirus Recorded In Nigeria

Nigeria on Sunday June 21, recorded 436 new cases of Coronavirus. This was confirmed in an announcement the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made via Twitter.

The health agency also revealed that 20,244 confirmed cases of Coronavirus have been recorded across states in the countty. 6,879 patients have been discharged and 518 deaths have been recorded.

A breakdown of the new cases across different states in the country is as follows; Lagos-169, Oyo-52, Plateau-31, Imo-29, Kaduna-28, Ogun-23, FCT-18, Enugu-18, Bauchi-17, Bayelsa-14, Rivers-8, Osun-6, Kano-6, Edo-5, Benue-5, Adamawa-3, Borno-2, Abia-1, Ekiti-1.