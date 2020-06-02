416 New Cases Of COVID-19 Recorded In Nigeria

416 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Nigeria on Monday, June 1, 2020.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 192 cases were recorded in Lagos, 41 in Edo, 33 in Rivers, 30 in Kaduna, 23 in Kwara, 18 in Nasarawa, 17 in Borno, 14 in FCT, 10 in Oyo, 7 in Katsina, 5 in Abia, 5 in Delta, 4 in Adamawa, 4 in Kano, 3 in Imo, 3 in Ondo, 2 in Benue, 2 in Ogun and 1 in Niger state.

In total, Nigeria has recorded 10578 cases of COVID-19. 3122 patients have been discharged from various Isolation centers across the country, while 299 deaths have been recorded.

