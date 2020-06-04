4 Cheque Essentials You Should Listen To

Phyno‘s Penthauze camp has produced a couple of talented acts over the years but Cheque is an outstanding and special talent. He’s one of the new kids in the block, consistently dishing out good music for his target audience. The boy has never disappointed since he professionally made a foray into music through Penthauze, he’s faithful to his own style and pattern.

He started off as a featured artist on “Nyem Space,” a sublime collabo of Penthauze Music artists which includes the head honcho, Phyno alongside Nuno, Rhatti and of course, the wonder kid, Cheque. His craft attracted listeners when he dropped a hard verse on the aforementioned record. In fact, it is one of the hardest verses on the record.

Listen to Nyem Space below.

He didn’t stop there, he went ahead to jump on Kizz Daniel‘s prevalent #FvckYou challenge and trust me, Cheque rolled out one of the hardest covers, it was exceptionally unique and frabjous.

Listen to Cheque‘s #FvckYou cover.

Cheque currently commands decent followership on social media and has accumulated decent numbers on streaming platforms but he deserves more attention to be very honest. To that effect, I’ve decided to preach the gospel and give an opinion-based ranking of his pre-released records. If you’re new in the Cheque clan, these are there four songs you can start listening to.

CHEQUE – ABUNDANCE

“Abundance” by the highly gifted Cheque was released back in June 2019, complimented with an artistic visual shot and directed by Ademola Microd. It is an Afro-Trap and Hip-Hop infused tune, blessed with rich vocals from the wonder kid.

CHEQUE – DANGOTE (COVER)

The original version of “Dangote” by the African Gaint, Burna Boy was a hit but Cheque‘s exploration showed us that there are some spices that can be added to that joint. Cheque gave us a cover extremely different from the original version and trust me, he delivered like a Hebrew woman.

CHEQUE – PAIN AWAY

“Pain Away” is a show-off of his versatility. Cheque proved a point that his musical prowess is not limited to the Hip-Hop and Afro-Trap genre, he’s into Afrobeats also. The record was released back in June 2019 and it is absolutely one you should start bopping to.

CHEQUE – SATISFIED

“Satisfied” is the lad’s latest record, it was released a week ago and has been met with rave reviews from fans and critics. It is a mid-tempo song that shows Cheque‘s ability as a good singer and songwriter. The record serves as an appetizer to anticipate the release of his forthcoming extended play, “Razor” which will be dropping anytime soon. Finally, the record was produced by heavyweight music producer, the one and only Masterkraft.



