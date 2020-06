Zoro is out with the visuals and official Audio for his love testament single which he titled “Two”.

The new version of the single features the DMW music champ ‘Mayorkun’, as a verse added gives more hope and light to his lover. The song was produced by Kezyklef and the video was directed by Adasa Cookey.

DOWNLOAD: Zoro X Mayorkun - Two (4.0 MiB, 35 hits)