DM Records premieres a brand new single titled “Born To Win” by Timaya’.

Timaya decided to take us back on a ride as he gives a little more reason to wait for success and appreciate God for the proper upliftment in life. The star-singer started he started from nowhere and now his music his selling even far and near.

“Born To Win” is a follow up to Timaya’s previously released smash hit single “Win” which he features Falz.