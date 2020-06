Teyana Taylor & Davido – Killa

American singer-songwriter/actress, dancer, choreographer, director, and model, Teyana Taylor releases her new project titled “The Album”.

The Album” features all-star guest list: Rick Ross, Erykah Badu, Quavo, Kehlani, Missy Elliott, Future, Davido, Big Sean, King Combs, and Lauryn Hill all make appearances. Off the recently released album titled, “The Album“, Teyana Taylor teams up with Afrobeat star, Davido for the track “Killa“.