Skiibii Banger Reekado Banks. … More Grace Music World lead-man “Skiibii” unveils another potential hit record which he enlists his usual hit-maker brother Reekado Banks.

Skiibii titled this new effort “Banger” and the song serves as his third official record for the year following his previous releases ‘Somebody‘ featuring Kizz Daniel and ‘Egungun‘ featuring Obesere.

The song “Banger” was produced by RhymeBamz.

